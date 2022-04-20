Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Simply Good Foods Company product portfolio consists primarily of nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks and confectionery products marketed under the Atkins(R), SimplyProtein(R), Atkins Endulge(R) and Atkins Harvest Trail brand names. The Simply Good Foods Company is based in Denver, United States. “

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

SMPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Simply Good Foods from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $44.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.57 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.16. Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $45.14.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Simply Good Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Simply Good Foods by 5,036.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Simply Good Foods by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simply Good Foods (SMPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.