Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CJS Securities raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sidoti upgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Simpson Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.50.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $108.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.25. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $102.41 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.71.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.70 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 16.94%. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $58,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $677,130,000 after purchasing an additional 53,795 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after purchasing an additional 91,989 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 603.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,902,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,209 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,384,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $192,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,325,157 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

