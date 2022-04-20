SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is a wholesale distributor of landscape supplies primarily in the United States. It provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products such as herbicides; landscape accessories; turf protection products; grass seed; turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies and nursery goods as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; outdoor lighting and ice melt products, as well as related value-added consultative services. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. is headquartered in Roswell, Georgia. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $149.54 on Wednesday. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $143.04 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $166.49 and a 200 day moving average of $201.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 24.95% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $744.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.78, for a total transaction of $3,052,419.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 52,193 shares of company stock worth $8,426,900 over the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,850,000 after acquiring an additional 15,194 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,288,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

