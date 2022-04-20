SJW Group (SJW) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $139.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts expect SJW Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE SJW opened at $62.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. SJW Group has a one year low of $61.04 and a one year high of $73.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.29%.

SJW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJW. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the third quarter worth approximately $302,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SJW Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in SJW Group by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SJW Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

