Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Upgraded to Buy by Cheuvreux

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a SEK 134 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SVKEF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$10.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.
