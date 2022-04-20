Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Upgraded to Buy by Cheuvreux

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a SEK 134 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SVKEF. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 111 to SEK 105 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 90 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$10.94 during midday trading on Wednesday. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $16.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SVKEF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) had a net margin of 44.27% and a return on equity of 13.57%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. It operates through Large Corporates & Financial Institutions, Corporate & Private Customers, Baltic, Life, and Investment Management divisions. The company offers research and strategy services; analysis, advisory, execution, and trading services in the foreign exchange, fixed income, equities, and commodities markets; transaction services, including cash management, trade and supply chain finance, and business services; and investor services.

