Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.000-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNBR. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sleep Number from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Sleep Number from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sleep Number from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sleep Number from $75.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.40.

Shares of SNBR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 33,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,784. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $125.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($1.13). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 38.40% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $491.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. Sleep Number’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sleep Number news, Director Daniel Alegre sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.89, for a total transaction of $1,120,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNBR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Sleep Number by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

