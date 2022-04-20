SLM (SLM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect SLM to post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $367.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.32 million. SLM had a net margin of 48.17% and a return on equity of 57.49%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect SLM to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $17.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.23. SLM has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 12.68%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SLM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.19.

In other SLM news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Mcgarry sold 15,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $296,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,990 shares of company stock worth $857,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in SLM in the 3rd quarter worth about $193,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in SLM by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,437 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

