SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Tuesday, April 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SM. Raymond James increased their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.67.

SM Energy stock opened at $40.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 801.96 and a beta of 5.48. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $14.79 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.23 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.01%.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Lutey sold 9,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total value of $381,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Whitcomb sold 9,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $365,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,562 shares of company stock worth $2,640,925. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in SM Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 48,711 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SM Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in SM Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,995 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in SM Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,233 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

