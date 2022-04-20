Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Insider Jeremi Gorman Sells 36,111 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $1,164,940.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,466,404 shares in the company, valued at $47,306,193.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeremi Gorman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Jeremi Gorman sold 36,487 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $1,454,006.95.

On Friday, February 4th, Jeremi Gorman sold 10,285 shares of Snap stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $411,400.00.

SNAP stock traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,931,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,788,242. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.15 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.02.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cowen lowered shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNAP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 33,478,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,500,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839,980 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Snap by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,070,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,293,000 after purchasing an additional 563,111 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Snap by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,682,000 after purchasing an additional 6,477,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,710,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,816,000 after purchasing an additional 452,936 shares during the last quarter. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

