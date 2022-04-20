Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.
SNAP stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.
In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,536,012.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,185,874 shares of company stock worth $45,164,778 over the last quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
