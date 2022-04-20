Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Cut to $52.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Snap from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Snap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.94.

Get Snap alerts:

SNAP stock opened at $33.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.91 and a beta of 1.09. Snap has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 11.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Snap will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 63,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total value of $2,536,012.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,185,874 shares of company stock worth $45,164,778 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 198.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 305.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Company Profile (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.