Societe Generale Boosts Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target to €78.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Societe Generale from €77.00 ($82.80) to €78.00 ($83.87) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PUBGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Publicis Groupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. AlphaValue upgraded Publicis Groupe to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($64.52) to €57.00 ($61.29) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.88.

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Shares of PUBGY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 97,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,583. Publicis Groupe has a fifty-two week low of $13.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.49.

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.