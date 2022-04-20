SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) VP Meir Adest Sells 10,000 Shares

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 199,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,277,888.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Meir Adest also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 21st, Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00.

NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $23.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $281.66. The stock had a trading volume of 50,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,583. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.26. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $389.71.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $551.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SEDG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $395.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $303.00 target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 71.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies (Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.