Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) PT Raised to €25.50

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from €21.00 ($22.58) to €25.50 ($27.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from €14.80 ($15.91) to €16.80 ($18.06) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente stock remained flat at $$22.80 during trading on Wednesday. 10 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 500. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.75. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

