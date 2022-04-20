Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a report issued on Monday, April 18th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.12. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $11.50 on Wednesday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $6.11 and a 52-week high of $12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.38 and a 200-day moving average of $8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.26 million, a P/E ratio of -287.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,050.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. 49.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. It is involved in the transloading and storage of proppant or railcars at its transloading facility.

