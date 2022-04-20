Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) PT Raised to C$25.00

Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Solaris Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Solaris Resources from C$18.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

SLSSF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.65. 16,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,353. Solaris Resources has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $13.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

Solaris Resources Inc engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising eight metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.

