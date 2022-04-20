SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SomaLogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

SLGC opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $10.10. SomaLogic has a 12-month low of $6.46 and a 12-month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts predict that SomaLogic will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cinctive Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 154,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SomaLogic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SomaLogic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 381,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in SomaLogic in the third quarter worth $58,000. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

