Sonendo, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on April 27th (NYSE:SONX)

Sonendo’s (NYSE:SONX – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, April 27th. Sonendo had issued 7,800,000 shares in its public offering on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $93,600,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the expiration of Sonendo’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sonendo from $30.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Sonendo from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sonendo in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.90 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

Sonendo stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.37. Sonendo has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Sonendo ( NYSE:SONX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.22). On average, equities analysts forecast that Sonendo will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SONX. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sonendo during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sonendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 18.29% of the company’s stock.

Sonendo, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes devices for root canal therapy in the United States and Canada. It provides GentleWave, a tooth decay treatment device for cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure.

