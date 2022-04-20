Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SON. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.14.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products stock traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.59. 448,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,583. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -75.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.23. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $54.34 and a one year high of $69.83.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 12.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,199,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,393,000 after purchasing an additional 707,712 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 51.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 355.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 87,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,233,000 after buying an additional 68,531 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sonoco Products by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 100,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,007,000 after buying an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $287,000. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonoco Products (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.