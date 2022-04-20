Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Raises Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.49 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 36.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.1%.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.38. 8,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,583. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its 200 day moving average is $59.23. Sonoco Products has a twelve month low of $54.34 and a twelve month high of $69.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.76.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Harold G. Cummings III purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,190.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,629,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $615,316,000 after purchasing an additional 284,333 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 306,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 101,470 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 34,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 26,746 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $1,007,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

Sonoco Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.