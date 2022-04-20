Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) CEO Sells $1,674,633.79 in Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $1,674,633.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 668,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,172,434.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.40. 1,670,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,102,968. Sonos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.46 and a 1-year high of $43.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.96. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.83.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $664.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.14 million. Sonos had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 8.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Sonos by 824.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

