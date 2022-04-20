South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

OTCMKTS SABK opened at $16.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.74. South Atlantic Bancshares has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $15.54.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SABK. Zacks Investment Research cut South Atlantic Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens upgraded South Atlantic Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company operates eleven offices in Myrtle Beach, Carolina Forest, North Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet, Pawleys Island, Georgetown, Mount Pleasant, Charleston, Blufton, and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

