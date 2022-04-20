Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $57.40.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser stock. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
