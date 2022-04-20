Southern (NYSE:SO) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 11.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.67.

Shares of SO traded up $0.64 on Wednesday, reaching $76.91. The stock had a trading volume of 62,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,924,097. Southern has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day moving average of $66.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $169,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.97, for a total transaction of $1,101,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 332,516 shares of company stock valued at $23,808,569. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.4% in the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the first quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 15,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 68,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Southern by 6.0% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID purchased a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth $201,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

