Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entrées. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SOVO. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.73.

Shares of SOVO opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $9.52 and a 1 year high of $17.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.24.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.53 million. Research analysts predict that Sovos Brands will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOVO. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at $4,886,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 401,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 280,106 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,194,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

