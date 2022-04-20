Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.63.

Several analysts have commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Spire from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Spire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho lowered Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Spire stock opened at $78.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.32. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $78.45.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Spire by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 284.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spire by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

