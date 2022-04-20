Spotify Technology (SPOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) EPS. On average, analysts expect Spotify Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SPOT stock opened at $137.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.93 and a beta of 1.67. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $118.20 and a fifty-two week high of $305.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $380.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $370.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $200.00 to $153.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $352.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

