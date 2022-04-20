Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) General Counsel Daniel P. Haley Sells 2,763 Shares

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel P. Haley sold 2,763 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.52, for a total value of $37,355.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CXM traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $13.45. 469,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,286. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sprinklr by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Sprinklr by 231.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sprinklr during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Sprinklr from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sprinklr presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

