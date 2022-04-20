Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.220-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $607 million-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.97 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.
Sprinklr stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.17. Sprinklr has a 12-month low of $9.62 and a 12-month high of $26.50.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Sprinklr news, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F bought 9,448,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,073,416 shares of company stock valued at $15,833,252 over the last three months.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 55.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 15,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.
Sprinklr Company Profile
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
