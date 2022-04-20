Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.93 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NYSE:CXM opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.17. Sprinklr has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. Sprinklr’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F purchased 9,448,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,641,673.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 30,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,580.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,416 shares of company stock worth $15,833,252 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Sprinklr during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

