Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.220-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $607 million-$615 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $588.97 million.Sprinklr also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.070-$-0.060 EPS.
CXM opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. Sprinklr has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $26.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.17.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 30.66% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,580.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ragy Thomas sold 1,048,005 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total value of $15,499,993.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,250 shares in the company, valued at $462,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,073,416 shares of company stock worth $15,833,252.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprinklr during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 36.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
