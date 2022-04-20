Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.93 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of CXM stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.17. Sprinklr has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CXM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut shares of Sprinklr from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $286,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 30,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,580.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corporate Investors Ix Lt H&F acquired 9,448,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $139,735,993.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,861,506 shares in the company, valued at $160,641,673.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,073,416 shares of company stock worth $15,833,252 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 442,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after purchasing an additional 105,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 94,016 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 162,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 111,597 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 18,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sprinklr by 466.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after buying an additional 87,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

