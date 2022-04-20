SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) PT Raised to C$33.00

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SSRM. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SSR Mining from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price target on SSR Mining from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on SSR Mining in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.93.

NASDAQ SSRM traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. 63,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,889,020. SSR Mining has a 12 month low of $14.19 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 5.64 and a quick ratio of 4.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.97.

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $407.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.62 million. SSR Mining had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSRM. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SSR Mining by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SSR Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the ÃÃ¶pler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

