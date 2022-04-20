STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on STAA. BTIG Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark upgraded STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its 200 day moving average is $88.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.47 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.21 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,178,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,973,000 after buying an additional 205,140 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $26,282,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,400,000 after buying an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $17,004,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

