STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 217.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.
STAG traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. 64,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.
In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in STAG Industrial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several research firms recently commented on STAG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.
STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)
STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.
