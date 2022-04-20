STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1217 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

STAG Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of 217.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect STAG Industrial to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.2%.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. 64,359 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,041,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,400,750 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $347,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in STAG Industrial by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STAG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.60.

STAG Industrial Company Profile (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.