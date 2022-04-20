Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.11) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.08% from the stock’s previous close.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.59) to GBX 610 ($7.94) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.33) price target on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.94) to GBX 620 ($8.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 612.71 ($7.97).

STAN stock opened at GBX 514.40 ($6.69) on Wednesday. Standard Chartered has a twelve month low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 590 ($7.68). The company has a market capitalization of £15.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 514.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 484.83.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total value of £64,098.93 ($83,396.99). Also, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.40), for a total value of £69,470.40 ($90,385.64). In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,608 shares of company stock valued at $18,048,386.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

