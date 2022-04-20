Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Price Target Lowered to $159.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $159.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.99% from the stock’s previous close.

SWK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.67.

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $136.62 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.08. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 113.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 23.8% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 103.1% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

