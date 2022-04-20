Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at BTIG Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.90% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,181,128. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

