Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Lowered to $110.00 at BTIG Research

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 35.90% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.27.
NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $80.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,181,128. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $78.88 and a 1-year high of $126.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.75 and its 200 day moving average is $101.65. The firm has a market cap of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
