Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $105.00 at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at MKM Partners from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.81.

SBUX traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.24. 516,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,181,128. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

