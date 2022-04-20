Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Lowered to $105.00 at MKM Partners

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at MKM Partners from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the coffee company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.86% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.81.
SBUX traded down $0.98 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.24. 516,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,181,128. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $78.88 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.65. The company has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.90.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 522,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 63,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,817,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
