StarHub Ltd to Issue Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:SRHBY)

StarHub Ltd (OTCMKTS:SRHBY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.2524 per share on Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SRHBY opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. StarHub has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $9.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.23.
StarHub Company Profile (Get Rating)
