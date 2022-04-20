Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.500-$0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Steelcase also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.200-$-0.150 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steelcase in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE SCS opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.01. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Steelcase ( NYSE:SCS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $753.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,933.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth $9,103,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Steelcase by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 69,339 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Steelcase in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Steelcase by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

