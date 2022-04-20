Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.200-$-0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $680 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.47 million.Steelcase also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.500-$0.700 EPS.

SCS stock opened at $11.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 391.13 and a beta of 1.27. Steelcase has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $15.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.01.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $753.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.68 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Steelcase will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Steelcase’s payout ratio is currently 1,933.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Steelcase in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SCS. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Steelcase by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,858,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,781,000 after buying an additional 1,133,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 27.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,608,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,309,000 after purchasing an additional 346,540 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 5.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,964 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 966,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 115,372 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth about $9,103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase (Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.