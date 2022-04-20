Stephens Increases National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Price Target to $46.00

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $39.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. National Bank has a twelve month low of $34.11 and a twelve month high of $48.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.89.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60. National Bank had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 30.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in National Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,007,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 18,520 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of National Bank by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Bank by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in National Bank by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,071,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,057,000 after purchasing an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

