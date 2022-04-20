Stephens Lowers Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) to Equal Weight

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.94.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.06. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Halliburton news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 344,184 shares of company stock worth $12,754,986 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,462,484 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,542,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,475,992 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,314,476,000 after purchasing an additional 389,378 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 39,013,261 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $843,467,000 after purchasing an additional 546,241 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth $487,897,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,700,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $528,378,000 after purchasing an additional 313,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

