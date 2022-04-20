Stephens Lowers Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Price Target to $58.00

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stephens from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.58% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

HWC opened at $50.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.87. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $39.07 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $281,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 132.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

