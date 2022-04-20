StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 74.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STEP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James lowered StepStone Group to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on StepStone Group in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:STEP traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $28.64. 237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,687. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.63. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $55.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.57.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.40 million. StepStone Group had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that StepStone Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in StepStone Group by 2,951.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,477,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,983,000 after buying an additional 1,428,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 11,418.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,057,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,961,000 after buying an additional 1,048,339 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of StepStone Group during the 4th quarter valued at $19,807,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in StepStone Group by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,206,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,281,000 after acquiring an additional 460,794 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,926,000 after purchasing an additional 262,742 shares during the period.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

