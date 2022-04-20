Steven Madden (SHOO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter. Steven Madden has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.730-$2.830 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.73-$2.83 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The business’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Steven Madden to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $42.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.23. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

SHOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 17,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 4th quarter worth $1,171,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,960 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,040 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

