Stewart Information Services (STC) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 27th.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $961.67 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stewart Information Services to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stewart Information Services alerts:

NYSE:STC opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $51.57 and a 1-year high of $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STC shares. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $99.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.54 per share, with a total value of $66,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 837,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,753,000 after buying an additional 70,128 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 142.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,903,000 after purchasing an additional 73,013 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 462.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 72,843 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $322,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services (Get Rating)

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates in two segments, Title, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stewart Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stewart Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.