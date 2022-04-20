STMicroelectronics (STM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 27th. Analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect STMicroelectronics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $37.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $34.16 and a 12 month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.18.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,211,808 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $156,993,000 after acquiring an additional 385,671 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,187,241 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $58,032,000 after buying an additional 27,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,121 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 162,778 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 173,345 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 47,355 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,853 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on STM shares. Robert W. Baird raised STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on STMicroelectronics from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

