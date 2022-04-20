Stock Buyback Plan Initiated by Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Board

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, April 18th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

SYF stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.70. The stock had a trading volume of 8,015,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,044,178. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $52.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.25.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.23. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total transaction of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

