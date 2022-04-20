StockNews.com Downgrades Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) to Hold

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ATRS. HC Wainwright cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Antares Pharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $5.60 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Antares Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.60.

Shares of ATRS opened at $5.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $945.79 million, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.52. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Antares Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Antares Pharma in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.63% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

